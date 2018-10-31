Don't be a Sleeping Beauty - Portlaoise Panto tickets go on sale this week

The people of Laois have been given the heads up not to be sleeping beauties this week when Portlaoise Panto tickets go on sale.

Join Sleeping Beauty and other colourful characters in this wonderful production! Portlaoise Panto Group guarantees a highly entertaining show with lots of well known local faces taking to the stage.

on’t miss this annual highlight, with plenty of laughs and sing-a-long moments for all the family!

This will be a fantastic family event so book your tickets early and don’t be disappointed!

The popular show full of local talent runs from January 19-26 2019 at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Tickets are priced €15 with concessions on limited showings with early booking encouraged.

The group proudly announced that Sleeping Beauty will be this year's production with a new director.

Tim Keane, PRO, made the announcement and encouraged local people to get involved.

“The group is looking forward to yet another amazing show, this being their 35th consecutive production. Sleeping Beauty is this season's presentation, under director/scriptwriter, Peter Kennedy.

“This is Peter's first visit to Portlaoise panto and he is well known in musical and panto circles throughout the country. The musical director is Niall Mulpeter, part of the group for many years and choreographer Julieanne McNamara is returning for her second year.

The PRO paid tribute to all who are involved with the panto. He said it could not go be a success without the team of up to 80 people who put in a huge amount of time each year.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, November 1 at 10 am from the Box Office or online.