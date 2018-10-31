Laois council committs to Lyster Square public lighting upgrade

Portlaoise’s Lyster Square is set to get new public lighting.

At the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District in Laois County Hall, Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald proposed a motion calling on Laois County Council to install lights in Lyster Square.

She said she finds in very dark in the area as she didn’t think there was any light there at all.

“The sooner we get lighting there the better,” she said.

Supporting the motion, Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that a few young girls had asked her about Bull Lane as it is very dark there.

In response to Cllr Fitzgerald's notice of motion, Mr Kieran Kehoe, director of services, said that the lighting in Lyster Square will be upgraded as part of the forthcoming laneways project for Portlaoise Town Centre.