New cemetery on the cards for Portlaoise and Laois crematorium call

A countywide review of cemeteries underway in Laois could result in a new graveyard for Portlaoise.

A Laois County Council engineer revealed that a process is ongoing after a Portlaoise councillor said the town needs another cemetery before we have an emergency situation.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald asked the council to purchase land for a new cemetery in Portlaoise.

Cllr Fitzgerald said the county was going to experience more birth and more deaths and it was the right time for the council to look for land. She said the county should also have a crematorium.

“We should seek the land now and not leave it until we have an emergency situation,” said Cllr Fitzgerald at the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting.

In response to her notice of motion, a written reply was furnished by Ms Orla Barrett, senior executive engineer.

Ms Barrett said the provision of grave space in the country is included in a larger body of work which forms part of a comprehensive report on cemeteries in the county. The requirements for Portlaoise are being examined, looking at current demand, remaining effective capacity and anticipated future needs.

This report will form part of the required justification process for the timing of investment in increased burial ground capacity. Proposals including the possible need to purchase land in the future will be presented in this report.