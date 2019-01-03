Plans to build 72 new houses in rapidly growing Laois area

A planning application has been lodged with Laois County Council to build 72 new homes in Portlaoise as the town continues to expand.

Liam Conroy is seeking permission to build a mixture of two-storey terraced houses, detached and semi-detached houses on the Borris Road in Portlaoise.

The development includes a connector road for the surrounding area.

The potential site location is at the Borris Road, it is pointed out in the images below, marked by the yellow pin. It is surrounded by existing estates such as Collier's Court and The Beeches.

Laois County Council is expected to make a decision on the development on February 26. Submissions can be made from the public until the 5th of February.

See the specific details of the plans sought below:

" 8 no. house type 01, a three storey 4 bedroom semi-detached house of approx. 150m2, 24 no. house type 02, a two storey 3 bedroom semi detached house of approx. 114m2, 1 no house type 03.1, a two storey 3 bedroom terraced house of approx. 114m2, 3 no. house type 03.2, a two storey 3 bedroom terraced house of approx. 114m2, 1 no house type 03.3, a two storey 3 bedroom terraced house of approx. 114m2, 2 no. house type 03.4, a two storey 3 bedroom terraced house of approx. 114m2, 4 no. house type 03.5, a two storey 3 bedroom terraced house of approx. 114m2, 6 no house type 04.1, a three storey 4 bedroom semi-detached house of approx. 155m2, 6 no house type 04.2, a three storey 4 bedroom semi- detached house of approx. 163m2, 1 no house type 05.1, a two storey 3 bedroom terraced house of approx. 111m2, 1 no house type 05.2, a two storey 3 bedroom terraced house of approx. of 111m2, 1 no. house type 05.3, a two storey 3 bedroom terraced house of approx. 111m2, 1 no house type 05.4, a two storey 3 bedroom terraced house of approx. 109m2, 1 no. house type 05.5, a two storey 3 bedroom terraced house of approx. 109m2, 1 no house type 05.6, a two storey 3 bedroom terraced house of approx. 107m2, 4 no house type 06, two storey 4 bedroom detached house of approx. 160m2, 1 no social house type 01, a two storey 3 bedroom terraced house of approx. 99m2, 1 no social house type 02.1, a two storey 2 bedroom terraced house of approx. 93m2, 2 no social house type 02.2, a two storey 2 bedroom terraced house of approx. 93m2, 1 no social house type 02.3, a two storey 2 bedroom terraced house of approx. 93m2, 2 no. social house type 03, a two storey 3 bedroom terraced house of approx. 109m2 and all associated site works".