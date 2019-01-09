New Year celebration for Portlaoise players who share lotto jackpot

Congratulations to the three Portlaoise Parish Community Lotto players who got 2019 to a winning start.

The three locals shared out the €13,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on January 3.

The winning tickets were sold to Danny O'Loughlin, Maria, Owen & Cian, and D. O'Loughlin. The won €4,670 each. The respective promoters were M Keegan, Maura O'Loughlin and Browns Shop. The winning tickets were 3,9,14,28. The 19 match 3s won €53 each.

The next jackpot is €10,000.

It is the second time in the space of a few weeks that the jackpot was won. Santa came early to two winners who shared the €20,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, December 13.

Margaret Langford and Evelyn O'Rourke won €10,000 each with the winning numbers 4,7,19,21.

There were no jackpot winners in the two Christmas draws.

The numbers drawn on December 20 were 04,23,26,27. The four Match 3s won €250 each.

There was no winner when numbers were drawn on December 27. The numbers were 4,6,19,21. The 16 Match 3s won €63 each.