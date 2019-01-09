New Year celebration for Portlaoise players who share lotto jackpot
Three Portlaoise players shared the jacpot in the first draw of 2019.
Congratulations to the three Portlaoise Parish Community Lotto players who got 2019 to a winning start.
The three locals shared out the €13,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on January 3.
The winning tickets were sold to Danny O'Loughlin, Maria, Owen & Cian, and D. O'Loughlin. The won €4,670 each. The respective promoters were M Keegan, Maura O'Loughlin and Browns Shop. The winning tickets were 3,9,14,28. The 19 match 3s won €53 each.
The next jackpot is €10,000.
It is the second time in the space of a few weeks that the jackpot was won. Santa came early to two winners who shared the €20,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, December 13.
Margaret Langford and Evelyn O'Rourke won €10,000 each with the winning numbers 4,7,19,21.
There were no jackpot winners in the two Christmas draws.
The numbers drawn on December 20 were 04,23,26,27. The four Match 3s won €250 each.
There was no winner when numbers were drawn on December 27. The numbers were 4,6,19,21. The 16 Match 3s won €63 each.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on