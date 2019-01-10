Laois people offered free Irish Heart Foundation checks

Free blood pressure checks will be available to Laois people at an Irish Heart Foundation mobile health unit in Portlaoise in January.

The aim of the service is to identify high blood pressure in people unaware and already aware of having high blood pressure. The unit also aims to raise health awareness of high blood pressure risks.

People who avail of the service are offered a blood pressure check and brief individual lifestyle advice by a nurse based on the motivational interviewing techniques.

The nurse does not diagnose but those with a high blood pressure reading are advised to see their GP for further investigation.

The specially fitted van includes two professional consultation rooms.

The public can visit the unit at the Portlaoise Family Resource Centre at An Treo Nua, Harpurs Lane on Wednesday, January 16 from 10am to 4pm.