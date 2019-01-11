Lotto bonanza as jackpot won again in Portlaoise

The Portlaoise Parish community lotto jackpot has been won for the third time in the space of a month with the latest winner taking home €10,000 to start 2019.

There was one lucky winner when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, January 10.

The numbers drawn were 04,11,16,22. Congratulations to Susan Fenlon on being the only winner of the €10,000 jackpot. The promoter was Tom Fenlon.

Three locals shared out a €13,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on January 3.

The winning tickets were sold to Danny O'Loughlin, Maria, Owen & Cian, and D. O'Loughlin. They won €4,670 each.

Santa came early to two winners who shared the €20,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, December 13.

Margaret Langford and Evelyn O'Rourke won €10,000 each.

Next week’s jackpot is €10,000.