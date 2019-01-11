One of the most popular shops in Portlaoise is on the market

A tasty new venture could be on the cherry on top of a fresh start to the new year for someone in Laois as a popular shop has been put on the market.

The busy ice-cream kiosk in Laois Shopping Centre owned by the Irish family business Scooples is up for sale as a going concern.

Scooples is a family owned business with 50 years experience in ice cream and frozen treats. The kiosk also serves cakes, sorbets and shakes.

Scooples has two locations in Ireland, one in Laois Shopping Centre and another in Manor Mills Shopping Centre in Maynooth.

Anyone interested should contact seamus.obrien@obrienduff.ie.