Winning windfall continues in Portlaoise as lotto jackpot won again in

The windfall of wins for Portlaoise Parish community lotto players has continued for the fourth straight week running.

The latest €10,000 jackpot also brings the amount of jackpot wins to €63,000 since late December 2018.

Congratulations to Jack Kelly who won the €10,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, January 24. The ticket promoter was Anthony Preston. The lucky numbers drawn were 01,06,26,30. The eight match 3s won €125 each

The jackpot remains at €10,000 for the final draw of the month on Thursday, January 31.

Lily Whelan won the €10,000 jackpot win when numbers were drawn on January 17. She was also the promoter.

There was one lucky winner when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, January 10. Susan Fenlon won the €10,000 jackpot and the promoter was Tom Fenlon.

Three locals shared out a €13,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on January 3.

The winning tickets were sold to Danny O'Loughlin, Maria, Owen & Cian, and D. O'Loughlin who won €4,670 each.

Santa came early to two winners who shared the €20,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, December 13.

Margaret Langford and Evelyn O'Rourke won €10,000 each.

Next week’s jackpot is €10,000.