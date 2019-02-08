A case of divine intervention as lotto jackpot won again in Portlaoise

Jackpot wins in Portlaoise Parish community lotto have continued for the sixth straight week running.

The latest €10,000 jackpot also brings the amount of jackpot wins to €83,000 since late December 2018.

There was one winner when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, February 7. The lucky combination was 06,10,20,22.

Congratulations to Joan O’Reilly on winning the €10,000 top prize. The promoter was John O’Reilly. The 11 match 3 winners won €91 each.

Henry Hewitt won the €10,000 jackpot on January 31 when the promoter was Nora Walsh.

Jack Kelly won the €10,000 top prize when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, January 24. The ticket promoter was Anthony Preston.

Lily Whelan won the €10,000 jackpot win when numbers were drawn on January 17. She was also the promoter.

There was one lucky winner when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, January 10. Susan Fenlon won the €10,000 jackpot and the promoter was Tom Fenlon.

Three locals shared out a €13,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on January 3.

The winning tickets were sold to Danny O'Loughlin, Maria, Owen & Cian, and D. O'Loughlin who won €4,670 each.

Santa came early to two winners who shared the €20,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, December 13.

Margaret Langford and Evelyn O'Rourke won €10,000 each.

Next week’s jackpot is €10,000.