Water ponding in Portlaoise estate after road was resurfaced says councillor

Water is ponding in a number of locations in Parnell Crescent, Knockmay, Portlaoise during heavy rain following road resurfacing late last year.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley tabled a motion at the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting in January asking Laois County Council to solve the water ponding.

“Since the road was resurfaced a couple of the residents have been on to me to say that when it is raining the water is ponding in three different areas right down the very bottom and in the middle section. It is only when it is really heavy rain it is ponding right across the road and then over just around the corner,” she said.

A senior council engineer said they would look at the issue after wet weather and carry out any necessary work.

Cllr Dwane Stanley said the small residents association in the area is working hard.

