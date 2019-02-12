Refurbishment and new management for recently opened Portlaoise restaurant

A restaurant and takeaway in Portlaoise is set to close this week and undergo refurbishment before reopening in March under new management.

One year after it opened a brand new Thai restaurant at Lower Main Street, Portlaoise Krabi Thai has announced that it will be closing on Sunday, February 17.

"We would like to let all our customers no that we will be closing our doors at closing on this Sunday the 17th of February. We would like to thank you all for all your custom and support," was shared on Krabi Thai's Facebook page.

It is understood the restaurant will be reopening under new management on March 11 after "some exciting renovations and with some new surprises added to our new menus".

It is rumoured that the Asian theme will remain in the restaurant under the new management with Japanese food understood to be one of the possibilities.

Krabi Thai opened last March bringing six new jobs. The owner, Zheng, told the Leinster Express that they wanted to bring new food to the town.

Krabi Thai is named after Krabi which is a province in Thailand.

The Kingfisher Indian restaurant was previously in the unit a number of years ago.