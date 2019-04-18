A brand new supermarket has opened in Portlaoise

A new Eastern European food supermarket chain with locations across Ireland has opened in Portlaoise.

Moldova Shop took to Facebook to announce it had opened last week in Kea Lew Business Park at the Mountrath Road, Portlaoise.

Moldova retail stores have been trading in Ireland for a decade, bringing Eastern European food into their stores in areas like Cork, Galway, Athlone, Carlow and a number of shops in Dublin.

The company posted pictures of the Portlaoise store online to show what is on offer.

