Bishop leads the Good Friday outdoor Easter Way of the Cross in Portlaoise

The Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty led the annual outdoor Stations of the Cross in Portlaoise on Good Friday.

The Way of the Cross began with a station at O'Moore Place ending at SS Peter & Paul's Parish Church.

The procession stops were: O'Moore Place, Lakeglen, Dunnes Stores Mountmellick Road, Oak Leaf Place, Cherrygrove, Grotto Square, Market Square, Sally Gardens, O'Loughlins, Star Tattoo, Cally's Barber Shop, Polish Shop, Bridge St residence, Parish Church.