Pamper n’ Party girls night out in Portlaoise for Midlands Irish Sign Language
The Midlands Irish Sign Language Learners voluntary community is hosting the ultimate Pamper n’ Party girls night out in Portlaoise.
Get your gal pals together for this jam-packed fundraiser event in aid of the Midlands ISL Learners.
With prosecco on arrival, a raffle with amazing prizes, music and dancing with a DJ, skin and haircare consultations with nutritional advice and holistic therapies this event is not to be missed.
There are two ticket options on the night, the first is €20 and includes prosecco, entry into the raffle, music, dancing, skin and hair care consultations, nutritional advice and holistic therapies.
The second ticket option for €45 includes all of the above plus three treatments on the night including hair, nails and other therapies.
Bookings for treatments taken on the night will be on a first come, first serve basis.
Prizes up for grabs in the raffle include a €150 gift voucher for Breda’s Gift Shop in Mountmellick, an overnight stay in the Killeshin Hotel and a hamper from the Colour Lounge Hair Boutique.
The night begins at 7 pm in sparkling style with a glass of prosecco in hand you will be free to explore all of the beauty, hair, skin, holistic and nutritional information on hand.
The event takes place on Friday, May 3 at the Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise and will run until 11 pm. Tickets are available now on the Eventbrite website.
The fundraiser is for Midlands ISL Learners which is a voluntary community organisation that seeks to bridge the gap between the Deaf and Hearing communities. It aims to make the community a more inclusive and deaf-friendly place to live.
