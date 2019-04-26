Young Laois carer helps launch national Carer of the Year awards in Dublin

A young Laois Carer was the star of the show this week when he helped to launch Family Carers Ireland's national Carer of the Year awards 2019 in Dublin.

The launch was hosted by broadcasters, and patrons of the charity, Mary Kennedy and Marty Whelan in Dublin.

The awards recognise and celebrate the remarkable contribution of Ireland’s 355,000 Family Carers, with 6,480 of these from Laois.

Ten-year-old Sean Ryan from Portlaoise helped to launch the awards.

Sean helps to care for his twin brother Liam who has severe Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy and as a result, is a full-time wheelchair user.

He also has many other complex medical needs. Sean helps by bringing Liam’s feed to his mother Niamh, getting a clean bib and stopping Liam’s feed tube when it’s finished.

The twins have a really strong bond and Sean knows the signs when Liam is getting upset or is feeling unwell. He is great at educating his friends about Liam’s condition.

Liam was chosen as the Leinster Young Carer of the Year in the National CarePlus Carer of the Year 2018 Awards.

Ireland’s Family Carers are providing on average 45 hours of care each week in their homes with many providing 24/7 care. The impact financially, socially and in terms of their own physical and mental health can be immense.

Family Carers Ireland encourages communities, health professionals, friends and families of Carers and Young Carers to nominate them for the 2019 Carer of the Year Awards.

Nomination forms are available online at www.familycarers.ie or through contacting our Freephone National Careline 1800 240724.

The Carer of the Year Awards will be presented at a ceremony which takes place in Dublin, in November 2019.

