Big win for punter at Portlaoise bookmaker shop

A Laois punter's flutter turned into a stunning four-figure windfall in the blink of an eye this week.

BoyleSports say the anonymous customer placed a €3 patent bet costing €21 in total on three selections across virtual greyhound and horse races a Portlaoise branch on Friday afternoon.

Trap 2 dog crossed the line first in the 1.21 race at Sandy Hills at 11/1 whilke 10/1 shot Put It On Red won the 1.24 at Hunterstown. A minute later, Fixative landed the spoils at 11/1 the in the 1.25 at Portman Park.

Laois native was able to walk off with a profit of €6,060 in minutes.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “It was a frantic Friday lunchtime for our Laois customer but fair play to them taking the punt and while the races were virtual, their returns are very real and we hope they enjoy celebrating at the weekend with their winnings.”