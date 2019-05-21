Portlaoise residents 'aggrieved' over need for the areas to be taken in charge by council

Residents are ‘aggrieved’ that Broomville, Broomville Court and Broomville Close in Fielbrook, Portlaoise have not been taken in charge by the council.

This is according to three Portlaoise councillors who all tabled notices of motion at the recent council meeting to have the small rows of houses within Fielbrook, Dublin Road, taken in charge by the council.

Councillors Pauline Madigan, Caroline Dwane Stanley and Catherine Fitzgerald all notified the council of the need for the areas to be taken in charge.

Cllr Dwane Stanely said she understands an issue with drainage could be holding up the process. Cllr Catherine Fitzgerlad said residents are not happy with being ignored.

“Residents feel very aggrieved and don’t know why they are being left out of this process. The road needs to be done,” she said.

Pat Delaney in the council’s planning section said they are awaiting a CCTV report for Broomville to be submitted to enable drawings to be prepared to progress the taking in charge.

MORE: Dumping and anti-social behaviour at problem field in Portlaoise