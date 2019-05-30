Portlaoise Parish welcomes all to the annual cemetery Mass

Portlaoise Parish invites parishioners to join with them this weekend as it celebrates the annual Mass to remember family, friends, loved ones and all who have found their final resting place in the town's cemetery.

Always well attended, the outdoor Mass will be celebrated at SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery on the Stradbally Road on Sunday, June 2 at 1pm.

The Mass will replace the usual 12.30pm in the SS Peter & Paul's Parish church.

Meanwhile, and also in Portlaoise Parish, the Ratheniska Cemetery Mass will be celebrated the following week Sunday, June 7 at 7pm.