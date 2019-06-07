New flurry of lotto jackpot wins in Portlaoise

Another flurry of lotto jackpot wins is underway in Portlaoise with a lucky player taking the top prize the Portlaoise Parish lotto jackpot for the third time in four weeks.

Violet Lynch was the lucky winner of the €10,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, June 6.

Congrats also to the promoter Carmel Whelan who sold the ticket with the winning numbers 10,17,22,28

The 10 Match 3s win €100 each

The win means next week's jackpot is €10,000.

Violet's win follows on quickly from two other wins in May. Ticket holder M&D also won €10,000 when the numbers were drawn on May 30. The numbers drawn were 02,09,18,27 and the promoter was Anne Carroll. The 19 Match 3s win €53 each.

Just a week previously on May 23, €20,000 was won by Scott when the lucky numbers 06,12,28,30 were drawn. The promoter was Ray Scott while the 11 match 3s win €91 each.

The wins mark a remarkable six months of the year for the Parish lotto. There were a string wins earlier in the year which meant it took months before the jackpot returned to €20,000.