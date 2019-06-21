First look at new nightclub set to open soon in Laois

Work is underway on a brand new nightclub in Portlaoise that is set to open soon.

An Instagram page for Ember Nightclub was launched on Thursday night with some exciting pictures and videos giving a sneak peek into what to expect.

The nightclub is located upstairs at Lilly's Bar at 24 Main Street. Formerly The Blue Door and well-known as Egan's nightclub in the past, this new and improved space in the landmark Main Street building will be the latest addition to Portlaoise's social scene.

Graffiti on the walls and a bio "Relax - Nothing is under control.." seems to give the club an edgy brand following on from the sophisticated Lilly's Bar and Restaurant which opened around this time last year.

Laois footballer Kieran Lillis joined forces with Dublin GAA star Bernard Brogan and Alan Clancy who is behind the NolaClan group to open the establishment on a long term lease.

Lillis took to Instagram last night tagging Brogan saying the club was 'coming soon' in a video of the walls being spray painted.

One question remains - will it be open for the Old Fort Quarter Festival next weekend? Check out the Instagram sneak peeks below.

