Almost 50 new homes could be on the way in Laois

A Laois based property company is seeking planning permission to build 48 new homes in Portlaoise including new apartment blocks.

The plan for the Mountrath Road, Portlaoise involves a mixture of two apartment blocks as well as terraced houses, detached and semi-detached homes.

Garryduff Properties Ltd, a developer based in Portlaoise, is seeking permission from Laois County Council to build 48 new residential units at the former Midlands Dairies site on the Mountrath Road, Portlaoise.

This would consist of six two-storey semi-detached four bedroom houses, three two-storey detached four bedroom houses, one detached three bedroom house, two end of terrace three bedroom houses, two mid terrace three beds and 14 two-storey semi-detached three bedroom houses.

The plan includes two, two-storey apartment blocks with eight two bedroom apartments and one three-storey apartment block with 12 two bedroom apartments.

The proposed development would be accessed from the existing public R445 Road. The development would also include estate roads, footpaths, public open space, foul and surface water drainage, landscaping and all associated site works on the 1.446-hectare site.

A submission or observation in relation to the application may be made to the local authority in writing.

Portlaoise based Garryduff Properties Ltd was granted an unconditional extension in May 2019 to extend time on planning permission to build 150 houses at Eastern Edge, Gowing Wall, Kilminchy. The expiry date on the extension is December 31, 2021.

The kilminchy development was originally sought by Dunmore Partnership in 2008 to construct 150 units comprising 149 one and a half and two storey dwellings (nine two-bed dwellings, 136 three-bed dwellings and four four-bed dwellings), one creche, estate roads, footpaths and cycleway, garages, parking spaces and new vehicular accesses onto the existing road. The extension for this plan has been granted to Garyduff Properties.

READ MORE LEINSTER EXPRESS NEWS HERE.