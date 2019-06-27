Before and after pictures of the €830,000 Fitzmaurice Place revamp in Portlaoise

A big overhaul of Fitzmaurice Place in Portlaoise is set to be officially opened following the first phase of the Fort Protector Conservation Project.

The revamped public park will be opening by Laois TD and Minister Charlie Flanagan on Friday, June 28 just in time for the beginning of the Old Fort Quarter festival.

The small public park is located on Portlaoise's Church Avenue in a historic core beside the Fort Protector walls.

The extensive makeover includes lawns instead of paving, stonewalled flowerbeds, trees and pollinator-friendly flowers. A new performance area will be used for the upcoming Old Fort Festival.

The space commemorates Colonel James Fitzmaurice from Portlaoise, who was co-pilot of the Bremen, the first aeroplane to fly east-west across the Atlantic to America in 1928.

Laois Heritage shared before and after pictures on Twitter, including a drone shot by Ciaran O'Brien of OBF Architects.

FITZMAURICE PLACE BEFORE

FITZMAURICE PLACE AFTER

