New principal announced for big Laois primary school

The end of the school year for Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise also brought big retirement wishes for its principal Des Sutton.

The school stood in honour for Des at their end of year Mass in St Peter & Paul's Church, and a held a reception for him afterwards at the school. See the pictures in this week's Leinster Express.

A new principal has already been chosen to lead the 750 pupil school into the future.

She is Roisín Brennan, a Laois woman from Ballyadams.

Ms Brennan is an active member of the successful St Joseph's GAA club.

She taught for 14 years in St Colman's NS in Stradbally, the last 11 of them as deputy principal. Most recently she has been the principal of Kilberry NS in Athy.

Des Sutton wished her the best in taking the reins.

"I wish her the very best, she will be very welcomed at Holy Family Senior School. The staff are lovely, the pupils are fantastic and the parents supportive," he said.