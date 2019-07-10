Buzzing summer market in Laois extended due to huge success

A hugely successful summer market that was organised to take place for the peak summer weeks in Portlaoise has been extended until September because it has been a huge success.

Due to popular demand, the Portlaoise Summer Festival has been extended with local and international fresh food, clothes and crafts and great home baking to name a few.

The Summer Market Festival will now take place every Friday from July 12 to September 20 trading from 8.30am to 3.00pm in Peppers Lane off Lyster Square.

This lively market is a great addition to the Friday buzz in Portlaoise town centre with music from buskers ringing out in Lyster Square it is bringing new life into the town.

Some of the stalls that can be found at the market include Speltbakers, Mary Lowry's Home Baking, Ollie Clooney Fruit & Veg, Make it Interesting - Fabrics & Trimmings, Lainey Style, Run On Pulses, Apo Ena, The Pottery House Laois Arts & Crafts Group, The SOUL of CRETE, Bates of Kilmore Quay, Ratheniska Farm Fresh, Abbey Nursery, Fussy Galore, Groovey Grub, Downtown Portlaoise, Lynn's Pantry and Faith Soap creations.

Wander through the stalls and take in the sights and sounds as well as fresh local produce. See the video below for a taste of what to expect.

The Portlaoise market is the work of Portlaoise Town Team and Laois County Council's Business Support Unit.

READ MORE LEINSTER EXPRESS NEWS HERE.