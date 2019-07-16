Laois woman rushed to Portlaoise hospital praises 'first-class treatment' from staff

A Laois woman who was rushed to hospital when she became extremely ill with sepsis has praised the staff at Portlaoise hospital for their ‘first-class treatment’.

Bridget Newman from Borris-in-Ossory spent four days in Portlaoise hospital in May after becoming suddenly ill.

She experienced crippling pains and sickness and had to call for her neighbour who then called an ambulance.

The 79-year-old was taken by ambulance to Portlaoise hospital where she was met by a medical and surgical team and she said all of the staff were 'outstanding'.

She told the Leinster Express she received ‘first-class treatment’ from all of the staff in the hospital including 'nurses, doctors and cleaners' and ‘can not praise them enough’.

“I got into Portlaoise hospital and I was greeted by the medical and surgical teams waiting for me. I went to the Coronary Care Unit as my heart rate was dangerously high.

“I just cannot praise the staff at Portlaoise hospital enough. I was treated so well by everybody the doctors, nurses, cleaners, everybody. I don’t know how they do it, it’s chaotic.

“I was feeling guilty in the Coronary Care Unit, I’m 80 at the end of the year and I kept telling them I would move for a younger person to have the bed but they were so kind, they treated me like I was a young person.

“The staff spoke to my family as if they were their family.

“The doctors came and sat by my bed and took the time to explain everything.

“Everyone in the hospital was outstanding,” she said.

Ms Newman, who has now recovered well, wanted to thank the staff.

“Portlaoise hospital is often run-down, we hear all the bad things, no one cared what age I was, nothing was too much to ask and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all of the staff in Portlaoise hospital for that experience.

“Nobody ever asked me about health insurance or any of that I got first-class treatment and I cannot praise them enough,” she said.

She praised the hard-working nurses and said 'it is a disgrace' that nurses have to 'walk the roads in the rain for a few euro'.

“I don’t think it's good enough. Nurses in the A&E are running around in chaos,” she said.

