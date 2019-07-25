UPDATE: Explanation from Portlaoise Leisure Centre on swimming pool closure

The swimming pool at the busy Portlaoise Leisure Centre was closed unexpectedly on Monday afternoon last.

The public was informed via a Facebook notice but no reason was given for the closure online.

A spokesperson at the Leisure Centre has responded to the Leinster Express over why the swimming pool was unexpectedly closed.

"The only reason for the closure of the swimming pool was due to the breaking down of a mains water booster pump resulting in the lack of water to the showers, toilets and sinks.

"We took a decision that it was in the best interest of our members and visitors to close the pool pending the completion of repairs to said pumps.

"This took approximately three hours to complete and restore the mains water supply. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers," they said.

