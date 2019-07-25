WATCH: Video and progress update on multi-million Portlaoise Library

Michelle Hogan

Reporter:

Michelle Hogan

Picture: CIS Ireland

The main contractor is expected to be appointed in September for the construction of a new multi-million euro library, admin offices, community and events space in Portlaoise.

Construction Information Services Ireland shared the tender information update on its website and tweeted a short video showing the 3D plans for the new library. 