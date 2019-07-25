WATCH: Video and progress update on multi-million Portlaoise Library

The main contractor is expected to be appointed in September for the construction of a new multi-million euro library, admin offices, community and events space in Portlaoise.

Construction Information Services Ireland shared the tender information update on its website and tweeted a short video showing the 3D plans for the new library.

Laois County Council said last October that it is set to proceed at 'full speed' to begin construction work on a new multi-million euro library for the town, according to its chief executive.

Minister Charlie Flanagan said at the time that the original cost of a new library was €2.8 million. The updated cost was €5.3 million. He said the original Government allocation was €1.65 million bringing the total Government allocation to €3 million.