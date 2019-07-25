WATCH: Video and progress update on multi-million Portlaoise Library
Picture: CIS Ireland
The main contractor is expected to be appointed in September for the construction of a new multi-million euro library, admin offices, community and events space in Portlaoise.
Construction Information Services Ireland shared the tender information update on its website and tweeted a short video showing the 3D plans for the new library.
Laois County Council said last October that it is set to proceed at 'full speed' to begin construction work on a new multi-million euro library for the town, according to its chief executive.
Minister Charlie Flanagan said at the time that the original cost of a new library was €2.8 million. The updated cost was €5.3 million. He said the original Government allocation was €1.65 million bringing the total Government allocation to €3 million.
It is five years since the building was purchased from Shaws for €450,000.
The costs escalated when it emerged extensive construction work would be needed to reubuild the site.
In May 2017, Laois County Council's Chief Executive John Mulholland said the project would not proceed unless money came from Government. County Councillors agreed with this.
