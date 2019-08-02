Teddy and Tommy win the lotto jackpot in Portlaoise
Local lotto jackpot won in Portlaoise.
Teddy and Tommy Quigley are the single ticket winners of the latest Portlaoise Parish Community Lotto jackpot.
There was one winner of the €16,000 Portlaoise Parish lotto jackpot when numbers were drawn on August 1.
Congrats to the Quigleys and promoter Paul Dooley.
The numbers were: 02,09,20,22.
The 19 match 3s won €53 each.
The jackpot next week returns to €10,000 as a result of the latest win.
