Sleep out under the stars in Laois for Portlaoise homelessness charity fundraiser

An all-night sleep out fundraiser will take place in Laois next week to help raise funds and awareness for Portlaoise Action to Homelessness (PATH).

Rev Peter Tarleton from St Peter's Church in Portlaoise is organising the sleep out which includes a barbecue on the evening of Friday, August 16, a sleep out with sleeping bags and cardboard boxes from 8 pm to 8 am and breakfast in the morning.

The sleep out will take place at the Rectory Garden in Coote Street.

"A lady stood up in church on Sunday as the notices were being read and she asked 'are we not doing anything for homeless people?'. We started regularly collected food and toiletries for PATH then, that was around six months ago.

“We are doing this to experience a night out under the stars and to raise awareness and funds for this very important work,” Rev Peter said.

“We are not pretending that this will teach us all we need to know about homelessness, but we hope it will increase our sensitivity to the issues people face when they feel forced to sleep on the streets.

“The Church of Ireland community has already ‘adopted’ PATH as part of our action in the town and we are privileged to support whole-heartedly the wonderful work that the PATH volunteers do,” he said.

There will be shelter in case of bad weather.

People and businesses are invited to sponsor the sleepers. To take part, go along on the night, sponsor a sleeper or donate, contact Peter Tarleton, the local Rector, on 0877690050.