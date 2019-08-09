Local lotto jackpot won again in Portlaoise
Local lotto jackpot won in Portlaoise.
The Portlaoise Parish Lotto jackpot has been won for the second week running.
Congrats to the winner of the €10,000 Portlaoise Parish lotto jackpot Matt Brophy and promoter Paul Dooley.
The numbers were drawn on August 8 were 2,3,5,20.
The 21 match 3s won €48 each.
The win follows Teddy and Tommy Quigley's Lotto jackpot win on August 1. The brothers shared a€16,000 pot.
Next week €10,000 as a result of the latest win.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on