Local lotto jackpot won again in Portlaoise

The Portlaoise Parish Lotto jackpot has been won for the second week running.

Congrats to the winner of the €10,000 Portlaoise Parish lotto jackpot Matt Brophy and promoter Paul Dooley.

The numbers were drawn on August 8 were 2,3,5,20.

The 21 match 3s won €48 each.

The win follows Teddy and Tommy Quigley's Lotto jackpot win on August 1. The brothers shared a€16,000 pot.

Next week €10,000 as a result of the latest win.