500+ points another crowning glory at Portlaoise College

Portlaoise College is celebrating another successful year of Leaving Cert results with a top mark of over 500, as more students than ever sat the exams at the ever-growing school.

One of the highest marks in the college - if not the overall highest, although this has not yet been confirmed - was Illan Dunne, born in Dublin, a resident of Laois for a while, and now residing in north Kilkenny.

He modestly described his 501 points as a “grand” achievement and said it was wonderful to have passed maths.

His best subject was politics, in which he got a H1, and should have enough points for his first choice of economics, politics and law in DCU.

Also scoring highly was another Dublin-born lad who has been living in Portlaoise the last three years. Vlad said he was “really happy” with his 433 points, which should be enough for biomedical and biological studies at DCU or DIT.

“I’m so happy that the results are here and the stress is gone,” he said, adding that a celebration is well deserved for everyone after six long years in secondary schools.

Also celebrating was Jamie O’Callaghan, Portlaoise, who said he got more points than expected, with engineering and music his best subjects. He said he has applied for a PLC and is now just waiting to get word back on whether he has been accepted.

And Deirdre Cadogan said she got less points than she wanted, with chemistry and maths perhaps proving more difficult than expected. However, she said she has enough points to go on and do music, which is one of her two choices for third level, the other being medicine.

Principal, Noel Daly said he and the staff were very happy, as the results are a good bit up on last year with the science subjects and maths very strong

“We had just over 70 students this year, the top mark was up into the 500s, but we haven’t given it out yet,” he told the Leinster Express this morning.

He said there didn’t seem to be any problem subjects this year and one of the best was politics and society, a relatively new subject introduced only last year which the students did very well in.

“We’ll have to wait to see on Thursday for the college points, but so far people seem to have enough for what they applied for,” he said, confirming that many students intend progressing to level courses.

Deputy principal, Keith McClearn, said the college had witnessed an increase of around 25 percent on the number of pupils from last year.

“Every year we’re growing, we have three classes leaving this year and six classes coming in in first year, so it’s an increase of nearly 80 students,” he said.

He revealed that the college will be doing German for the first time in the Leaving Cert next year, the subject having started three years ago at junior cert.