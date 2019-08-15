Portlaoise Main Street faces temporary closure

The entire Portlaoise Main Street in Laois will be closed off for an evening in the coming days.

Laois County Council has announced the closure of Main Street, from the Market Square n80 roundabout right down to the N80 roundabout at the catholic church.

The closure is on Monday August 19 from 6.30pm until 9pm in the evening.

Main Street is getting a facelift that evening.

The council has explained the reason as "for the purposes of installation of street furniture".

Any objections or observations shall be emailed to: wwilkinson@laoiscoco.ie