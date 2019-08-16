All goes to plan as local lotto jackpot won in Portlaoise for the third time in August

The Portlaoise Parish Lotto jackpot has been won for the third time in August and for the third week running.

There was one €10,000 jackpot winner when the community lotto numbers were drawn on Thursday, August 15.

The numbers drawn were 07, 10, 16, 28.

Congratulations to winning ticket owner known just as ‘That’s a Plan’. The lucky promoter was Julie Conroy.

A further 12 match 3s win €86 each

Next week’s jackpot is €10,000

Another €10,000 jackpot was won by Matt Brophy on August 8 while Teddy and Tommy Quigley won €16,000 on August 1.

The jackpot has been won several times in 2019 and was won on a number of occasions in late 2018.