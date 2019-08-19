All night sleep out in the rain raises huge sum for Portlaoise homelessness charity

Despite torrential downpours on Friday night, a determined group braved the elements and slept outside in sleeping-bags to raise funds for Portlaoise Action To Homelessness (PATH).

The sleep-out took place at the rectory on the Mountmellick Road in Portlaoise and an amazing €2,800 was raised through sponsorship and donations. It was organised by Rev Peter Tarleton from the Church of Ireland in Portlaoise.

More below picture

“Thirteen people braved the elements, under a canvas roof spending the night in sleeping bags on cardboard flooring.

"This was a low-key attempt to identify with those who sleep rough in our society and help to draw attention to their plight. From 9pm we shared a barbecue. Loads of visitors called to cheer us on bringing cakes and lots of donations.

“We heard tales from some people who transformed their lives from the street to success in a material way.

"My own impression of PATH volunteers and other workers with the homeless who came to visit us on Friday night is that they constitute another emergency service in our society. They are geared up to help face the crisis of homelessness. The rest of us owe them all the support and encouragement they need to continue this work," he said.

More below picture

Irene Redmond is the Chairperson of PATH.

“We wish to thank Rev Peter and the Church Of Ireland community who have taken the issue of homelessness into their hearts.

"We also wish to thank the people of Laois and beyond who support us each and every week with much-needed items or cash donations.

"When Rev Peter suggested the sleep-out we thought it was a great idea. Little did we realise how much interest and support it would create. This event really captured people’s imaginations.

“We were delighted to receive a visit from another group based in Athy called The Eating Place. They help homeless people three nights each week at the Courthouse by the river Barrow. We support each other and we share resources whenever possible.

“Two of the people who took part in the sleep-out are followers of PATH on our Facebook page and just wanted to do something to help. They had never met any of us before but they are touched by the stories we tell each week," she said.

More below picture

People can leave donations such as toiletries, chocolate, crisps, water, hats, scarves, gloves, underwear and sleeping bags into Portlaoise Parish Centre.

Financial donations can be made using its PTSB Portlaoise bank details. IBAN; IPBSIE2D, BIC; IE35IPBS99060624856439.

PATH can be contacted on Facebook or by phoning 087 7744043. An open meeting will take place in the Portlaoise Leisure Centre at on Tuesday, September 3 at 8pm. All are welcome to go along.

READ MORE: Pictures reveal repair work on 'remediated' Western Building Systems built Laois schools continue

Watch - Laois hurlers win praise on the All-Ireland edition of The Sunday Game