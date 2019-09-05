Laois charity calls for help with 1,000 Electric Picnic sleeping bags

A Laois homelessness charity managed to gather 1,000 sleeping bags that were abandoned at Electric Picnic and is now calling on the public for help.

Portlaoise Action to Homelessness (PATH) is asking for help with washing the sleeping bags before they are given to homeless people.

Anyone who is in a position to wash some of the sleeping bags is asked to go to Laois Shopping Centre this evening (Thursday) at 7pm to collect them.

There will be large plastic bags to put the sleeping bags into and members of the public can take as many as they like. PATH volunteers will be back at the shopping centre the following week to collect them.

"As the autumn and winter begin to set in sleeping bags could help save a life so please if you can help us to help others please come down and take a bag to wash. We had such a huge response last year and hopeful we will have the same again this year," PATH said.

PATH was delighted to be able to collect the sleeping bags and wrote the following thank you message on Facebook:

"We would like to say a huge thank you to the festival and on-site managers for allowing us the opportunity to go in and gather sleeping bags and tents which will help us help so many homeless people. We were also given a huge donation of food and drinks from the artists camp which will be distributed to local families as well as homeless people in Laois and Dublin.

"Special thanks to Rachel, Ange and Mary from the festival/arena for their help today. Thank you also to Phyllis Meredith and Thomas Cosby we really appreciate your support. Thank you so much to Stradbally Civil Defence centre for allowing us to use the centre as a drop off point today and for helping us to transport 1000 sleeping bags we collected," they said.

