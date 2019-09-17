Portlaoise Lions Club charity book sale helps local causes

The annual Portlaoise Lions Club charity book sale takes place in the Laois Shopping Centre in September.

Donations of quality books, records etc will be gratefully accepted on each day of sale, or alternatively, collection of donated books can be arranged by phoning Richard at 085-1743836.

All proceeds will be in aid of local charities.

The sale takes place on Friday and Saturday, September 27 and 28 from 11am to 7pm on Friday, and 11am to 5pm on Saturday.