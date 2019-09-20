Popular Laois pub named best regional winner in Irish Pub Awards

A well known Laois pub is putting Portlaoise on the map as a great live music destination after winning a regional accolade in the Irish Pub Awards.

Kavanagh's Bar and Venue in Portlaoise has been named as the East Regional winners fo the Best Music Pub award in the big Irish Pub Awards ahead of the big final gala-night. The Best Music Pub award is sponsored by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO).

The overall winners in the final categories will be announced at the Irish Pub Awards gala night at the RDS on November 20, 2019.

Taking to Facebook, Kavanaghs said they are looking forward to the final night.

The Portlaoise pub will take on competition from music venues including The Temple Bar Pub in Dublin and Matt the Millers in Kilkenny. See the full category below.

Some of Kavanagh's upcoming live music gigs include Hamsandwich, The Riptide Movement and The Blizzards.

