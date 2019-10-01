Thomas Lynch is hosting a Coffee Morning in aid of Pieta House to help them keep their vital services going to help those who lost loved ones through suicide and and those who are in need of counselling and support.

The Coffee Morning will take place in Portlaoise Parish Centre on Wednesday, October 23 from 10am to 11.30am.

All funds and donations are going to Pieta House to support this vital cause. All support is welcome and appreciated.

Contact Thomas at 087-6919270 for any information.