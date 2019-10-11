Sponsored Content
Enrolment underway for Holy Family Junior School in Portlaoise
Holy Family School campus in Portlaoise.
Enrolments are now being accepted for the Holy Family Junior School in Portlaoise for Junior Infants starting school in 2020/21.
Enrolment forms are available at the Holy Family Junior School at Aughnaharna, Summerhill, Portlaoise (057) 86 88224 or from our website: www.holyfamilyschools.ie
Please return enrolment forms to the office along with a copy of his/her Birth Certificate.
The closing date for applications is Monday December 2, 2019
