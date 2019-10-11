Enrolment underway for Holy Family Junior School in Portlaoise

Enrolments are now being accepted for the Holy Family Junior School in Portlaoise for Junior Infants starting school in 2020/21.

Enrolment forms are available at the Holy Family Junior School at Aughnaharna, Summerhill, Portlaoise (057) 86 88224 or from our website: www.holyfamilyschools.ie

Please return enrolment forms to the office along with a copy of his/her Birth Certificate.

The closing date for applications is Monday December 2, 2019