Opening day of major new Portlaoise road confirmed

It's official! The opening day of a major new road avoiding Portlaoise town centre is confirmed.

The Portlaoise Southern Circular Route extension will officially open this Friday November 1 at 10.30am.

The opening ceremony by Laois County Council will take place at the Abbeyleix road end of the project, after which the road will be open to the public.

It includes a link to James Fintan Lalor Avenue past the Aldi store.

The Southern Circular Route extension will form the final link to a bypass around the south of town from the Stradbally N80 road to the Mountmellick N80.

Construction began in June 2018 on the €7 million road by THM, paid by the Department of Transport.