A scary Portlaoise ghost story for Halloween

One of the spookiest spots in Portlaoise is the Burial Ridge graveyard and a great ghost story has been told about it recently.

Haunted Laois is a Facebook page dedicated to gathering ghost stories and scaring the wits out of its fans.

Here's one they reported lately.

"A Story about the Old Burial Ridge, Portlaoise.

About 8 years ago I stayed in my relatives house for the night in St. John's Square. We decided we'd go on a walk with her 2 dogs at about half 9 that night. We walked down an alley way in the estate that leads out to the main road that joins up with the church. The old graveyard on the large hill is at the end of that alley so we decided we'd walk up it. When we got there it was very dark but to this day I'm positive we seen a little girl that was completely pale in the face laying on one of the grave stones staring out to the road. She never seen us but we stared at her for a good 15 minutes with the dogs growling and she never moved a muscle. We were frozen with fear but when we finally managed to leave we heard a loud scream coming from where she was laying. Every day now when I walk by that graveyard I get chills down my spine thinking about that night. Nobody believes us!"

Have you a ghost story from Laois to share? Tell us more!

Happy Halloween 2019 from the Leinster Express!