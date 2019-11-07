New doctors surgery approved for Portlaoise

A new doctors surgery has been approved to open in Portlaoise.

Laois County Council has approved the opening of a General Practitioners surgery at Parkside Shopping Centre.

The centre which also has apartments is beside O'Moore Park and has remained partly vacant since it was built during the Celtic Tiger.

The permission for change of use from an office to a GP practice was sought by Laois pharmacist Marcus Breslin.

It was approved on November 7. The unit is on the first floor, Unit F7. Permission includes the construction of an access ramp to the side and rear of property, new signage over main door and to gable of adjacent office unit and all ancillary and associated works.