'Winter garden' apartments approved on former Portlaoise pub

An iconic Portlaoise building that has sat empty since it was radically modernised, has been approved planning for apartments.

The former Portlaoise Arms pub at 6 Market Square, is approved by Laois County Council to get two two bedroom apartments on the first floor, each with 'winter garden' balconies.

The balconies will look onto the N80 road, with some of the glass removed from the side of the building to create them.

The application was to "construct two no. two bedroomed apartments, winter gardens, amend elevations and all associated site works (former Portlaoise arms Building Protected Structure RPS no. 227)."

The applicant was Eamonn Fennelly.

Below: the layout of the apartments.

Below: the Portlaoise Arms as it was in former times, photo by Ronnie Rice. The pub closed in 2008. The ground floor of the modernised building now described as a commercial shell, continues to await a retail tenant.