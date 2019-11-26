Another promise to reopen public toilets in Portlaoise

Another promise has been made by Laois County Council to reopen the public toilets in Portlaoise.

The toilets in the centre of Lyster Square have been closed since early 2017, it is understood following incidents of anti-social behaviour.

A previous tender for design, upgrade and operation of the toilets in 2018 received one expression of interest but the project failed to advance.

An update was given at the November council meeting giving a timeline to reopen the facilities.

"Detailed construction drawings are complete and quotations are being sought in respect of the completion of the necessary works to re-open the Portlaoise Public Toilets.

"It is anticipated that the toilets will be available for use by Q2 (April - June) 2020," the CEO John Mulholland stated in his monthly management report.