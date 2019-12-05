MOTORING: Road closed in Portlaoise town centre

A road has been closed in Portlaoise town centre leading from Main Street.

Well Road was closed off from Main Street to the roundabout on James Fintan Lalor Avenue on Wednesday evening December 4, for emergency works.

The work is to enable repairs to fix a burst water mains.

Workers on site expect to complete the job and reopen the road by this evening Thursday December 5.

The water supply has been turned off to the Bridge Street Centre.

Residents and businesses on the one way street are being permitted to drive in from the wrong side to park.