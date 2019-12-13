Contracts signed off to start new Portlaoise library

Construction of the long awaiting new Portlaoise library is ready to start, following the official signing of contracts.

The contract has been awarded to FC Murray & Sons - Contractors from Roscrea in Tipperary.

Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland and Cathaoirleach Cllr Willie Aird signed the construction contract with Donal Corrigan and Francis Murray of FC Murray & Sons, this Friday December 13.

Also present were Bernie Foran county librarian, Conor Finnegan and Francis Carroll Mc O'H Associates, Carmel McNicholls Acting Director of Services and Tadhg Madden council engineer.

The company has previously completed works on Abbeyleix Library, De Vesci Estate, Donaghmore Workhouse, Heywood Gardens and Tullamore Dew visitors centre.

The architects are McCarthy O Hora from Portlaoise.

The library is expected to cost €5 million, including site purchase back in 2013, demolition of the old Shaws shop, construction of a state of the art building and fitting it out with books and computer technology.

The Council said recently that it expects work to begin before the end of December.