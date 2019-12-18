Portlaoise traders offer free Christmas bus service - timetable

Portlaoise traders have come up with a great way to entice shoppers into town to do business this Christmas.

Downtown Portlaoise is offering a free bus service from housing estates around the edges of Portlaoise into the town centre.

The buses run from 10am to 6pm, provided by local bus company Martleys.

See timetable at end of story.

It covers entrance roads from Dublin, Stradbally, Mountrath, Mountmellick, Abbeyleix and the Ridge Road and Borris Road.

"Just give me a wave and I'll pick you up," says Santa on their online poster for the service.

the service was launched last Monday December 16 and is understood to run right up to Christmas eve next Tuesday.