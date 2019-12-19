Public consultation meeting on big redevelopment of school and convent land in Portlaoise

The public will have a chance to get more details about a major housing and community development in Portlaoise in early January.

Laois County Council is hosting public consultation display, on housing development (Convent Site) in Portlaoise Branch Library.

The council says members of the public can drop in and browse plans, which will be on display and discuss with stakeholders on the day if they wish.

The project involves the conversion of the old Presentation convent and the Sacred Heart school into apartments. New apartment blocks, creating 48 apartments, are also planned. Four new houses are also earmarked for the redevelopment proposed by Laois County Council. The project will be delivered by two approved housing bodies.

There is also a plan also plan to create public parkland, a plaza, community gardens and play areas.

Sophia Housing Association Ltd and Co-operative Housing Ireland are developing the site. The project was approved for €10.06 million Government funding in July 2018. It will house Laois County Council tenants.

The 1.35ha site includes land where the old Portlaoise parish church once stood.

Community space is also planned.

The land and buildings have been in the ownership of the Presentation Sisters and Portlaoise Parish.

The consultation takes place on Thursday, January 9 4-7.30pm