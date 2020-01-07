Derelict house affects Portlaoise grade in IBAL Litter League

Just one badly littered location in Portlaoise was noted by judges in the latest Irish Businesses Against Litter IBAL Litter League published on January 6.

Portlaoise is ranked seventh out of 40 Irish towns in the league, and is one of the 12 towns deemed “cleaner than European Norms’. It has dropped from fourth position last June.

Portlaoise was graded on ten locations, and won eight A grades, one B and one C grade, for the condition of a derelict house opposite the Midlands Park Hotel on Coote Street.

“This boarded up property has clearly suffered long-term abuse and neglect. Not only does it present poorly but heavy levels of a wide variety of litter items have accumulated behind the railings,” An Taisce inspectors noted.

Gerry Browne is chair of Portlaoise Tidy Towns.

“This is on private property so we can’t go in to clean it up. I appeal to the owners to clean it. It is letting the town down and affecting our results. Something has to be done, most of the town is looking so well,” he said.

In 2010 Portlaoise was listed as the dirtiest in Ireland by IBAL. A big effort was put in since by Portlaoise Tidy Towns, traders and Laois County Council.

“It gives our young people a great sense of pride and ownership when they come home at Christmas they remark how clean the town is, officially cleaner than most European towns, it gives them a great lift,” he said.

He aims to win the title.

“There is no reason why Portlaoise can’t be the cleanest place in Ireland. We won’t stop until we get there,” he said.

He thanked Laois County Council for their support.

“The council give us magnificent support. We pick up the litter and they take the bags. We have plenty of Tidy Towns members but we always welcome more, just call to me in the jewelry shop,” he said.

Grade As went to Main Street, Peppers Lane, Hinds Square, Fitzmaurice Place, R445 Approach Road, the train station interior, Midlands Park and the Dublin road. The train station exterior got a grade B with food wrapper litter noted.

Kilkenny was deemed cleanest town and Galway the cleanest city in the league.

The January 2020 IBAL Litter League results.